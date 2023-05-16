Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack on Kyiv as Europe, China look to exert influence

Ukrainian air defenses have thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault. A Ukrainian oficial said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density."