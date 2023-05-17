Criminal cases for killing eagles decline as wind turbine dangers grow

Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for harming protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, despite growing concern that wind energy and other pressures are jeopardizing golden eagle populations. The falloff in enforcement was revealed in data obtained by the Associated Press. It came as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow companies to kill thousands of golden eagles in coming decades without legal consequence. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field agent numbers are at historical lows amid growing concern that a proliferation of wind turbines to feed a growing demand for renewable energy is jeopardizing golden eagle populations.