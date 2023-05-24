Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory

A Russian official says Moscow's forces have shot down “a large number” of drones in Russia’s southern Belgorod region. The comments on Wednesday came a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine. Belgorod's governor said the drones were intercepted overnight over the province. He said no one had been hurt but unspecified administrative buildings, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Russia said that the previous day it beat back one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry said that more than 70 attackers were killed in a battle in Belgorod that lasted around 24 hours. It made no mention of any Russian casualties.