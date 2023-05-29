Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Ukrainian capital

Ukraine's capital is sleepless as a new Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Kyiv. A pharmacist says “what is there to say? Everyone is exhausted.” Russian air attacks have escalated to near-nightly raids over the last month. Many people are complaining about sleeplessness. The war-defying bustle of Kyiv’s cafes, restaurants and salons goes on despite the ongoing war. But everyone has a story about how tired they feel.