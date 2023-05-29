PM Modi Flags Off Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Check Details
The Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express that will run between Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri is flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Full Article
Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri route from today onwards, as PM Modi will flag off the train.
New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express is the first such train in Northeast India. It will be operational six days a week.