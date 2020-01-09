Global  

Pete Rose Poo Poos MLB's Sign Stealing Scandal, It's No Big Deal!

Thursday, 9 January 2020
The Astros' and Red Sox's cheating scandals are much ado about nothing ... so says Pete Rose, who tells TMZ Sports sign stealing ain't that big of a deal at all. The MLB legend says back when he was playing ... he NEVER got an advantage by stealing…
