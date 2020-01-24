Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It'

TMZ.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, don't expect to see Richard Sherman celebrating at the White House. The NFL star was asked Thursday if he would go to D.C. to meet Donald Trump, as several championship teams have done in the past ... and Sherman…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’

Trump Brags About Impeachment: ‘We Have All The Material’ 00:25

 During a news conference at the World Economic Forum, President Trump bragged that “they don’t have the material,” seeming to refer to the documents the White House has refused to turn over to the Senate.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class [Video]Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses [Video]Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses

Back in 1999, then-Rep. Lindsey Graham was all for impeachment witnesses in the trial of President Bill Clinton but now, does not want witnesses in the trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to unveil long-awaited Middle East peace plan ahead of Netanyahu and Gantz White House visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
France 24 Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaReutersIndependentBusiness Insider

LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the Louisiana State University football team to the White House on Friday after the Tigers defeated...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC 49ers’ Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, ‘I Doubt It’ https://t.co/kItVLuWbXT https://t.co/C0NuBnK4w9 25 seconds ago

JessicaSmithCA

Jessica Smith 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/DIovQFN5rd https://t.co/KNa9f0dOyU 28 minutes ago

IMKEntertainme1

IMK Entertainment 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/Bqgr3TQn1J https://t.co/x6mxGwoNrb 51 minutes ago

HouseofSports1

HouseofSports1 RT @TMZ_Sports: 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/ubDIQBuvHO 53 minutes ago

SmashBlockTV

SMASH BLOCK T.V. 49ers’ Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, ‘I Doubt It’ https://t.co/BNkf61HMT3 https://t.co/5s3WGuGegv 59 minutes ago

Putonjones

J G RT @TMZ: 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/sf74IlEfKm 1 hour ago

DateMiranda

Miranda Date 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/A8vb5wnUmS https://t.co/zIBcfoS9A6 1 hour ago

yolvillalo

Yolanda Villarreal L 49ers' Richard Sherman On Possible Trump White House Visit, 'I Doubt It' https://t.co/wVqYJvS8hP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.