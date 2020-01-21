Global  

Jon Jones Says He'd Bet On Khabib To Beat Conor McGregor In Rematch

TMZ.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jon Jones LOVED the first fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov -- but tells TMZ Sports if they run it back, expect another long night for the Irishman. It's no secret Conor desperately wants a second crack at Khabib after he tapped…
