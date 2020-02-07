Global  

Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Proving Life Can Get Better

TMZ.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt just won his first acting Oscar ever, and his acceptance speech -- not to mention the trajectory of his life -- has truly proven good guys win in the end. BP was named Sunday as the Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time…
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' 00:37

 Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the same role. I’m a bit gobsmacked to tell you...

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week [Video]Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting ActorWatch VideoBrad Pitt just won the Oscar for best supporting actor. It's his second Oscar overall, but his very first in the acting categories. "You an...
Newsy

#Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt managed to beat Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Suzie4law

Erika Suzanne 🙌🏼🙌🏼Hallelujah! Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and the world rejoices https://t.co/c2MDxMv2Bw 34 seconds ago

TeddsTweet

Tedd Saunders Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Proving Life Can Get Better He “got 45 seconds to talk which is 45 seconds more… https://t.co/4lcS1fUKiR 1 minute ago

raajstr686

Raaj Prince 👑 RT @LightsCameraPod: 24 years after his first nomination, Brad Pitt finally wins an acting award at the #Oscars… https://t.co/I371KPzmvh 1 minute ago

russel_nelson

IMPEACHED! And that means forever!😂 RT @Reuters: Brad Pitt has just won his first acting #Oscar. He previously won a best picture Oscar in 2014 for producing '12 Years a Slave… 2 minutes ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Four-time Academy Awards nominee Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar Sunday for his supporting role in "Once Upon… https://t.co/d78naEUb2u 3 minutes ago

wrigsmom

Patriot Fe RT @KevBoat44: Brad Pitt wins Award & first thing he mentions is John Bolton not being called to testify in Senate. WTF does your stupid a… 5 minutes ago

pradheepa91

Pradheepa RT @USATODAY: Brad Pitt wins the first #Oscar of the night (and his first Academy Award for acting) for his supporting role in #OnceUponATi… 5 minutes ago

King_Blacq

DIYA 🧔🏿🚘 RT @getFANDOM: Brad Pitt wins his first acting #Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' https://t.co/b0XCQjDWjG 6 minutes ago

