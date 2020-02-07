Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Proving Life Can Get Better
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Brad Pitt just won his first acting Oscar ever, and his acceptance speech -- not to mention the trajectory of his life -- has truly proven good guys win in the end. BP was named Sunday as the Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time…
Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the same role. I’m a bit gobsmacked to tell you...
Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..