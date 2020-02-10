Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio attends 2020 Oscars with girlfriend Camila Morrone

Lainey Gossip Monday, 10 February 2020
The last time Leonardo DiCaprio went to the Oscars with a date who wasn’t a relative was in 2005, Gisele Bundchen. It was kind of a big deal back then because up to that point, and mostly still now, Leo’s method has been to never put his love life on display. That year, though, he and Gisele walked ...
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make rare joint appearance at Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make rare joint appearance at Oscars 01:10

 Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone made their debut as a couple at the Oscars on Sunday (02.09.20).

