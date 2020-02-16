Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to End Royal Duties at the End of March

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will close their office at Buckingham Palace on March 31 and start their independent life away from the royal family on April Fool's Day.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month.

Meghan, Harry Reveal Royal Exit Details [Video]Meghan, Harry Reveal Royal Exit Details

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed more information about &quot;Megxit,&quot; a spokesperson told PEOPLE. On April 1, they&apos;ll step down from their..

The Daily Mail reports the Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using "royal" in their Sussex title

Since Sussexit was confirmed last month, much speculation has focused on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be able to keep “Sussex Royal”...
Lainey Gossip

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Returning to Canada Together After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they were spotted making their way off of a private plane...
Just Jared


