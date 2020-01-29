Post Malone Honors Mac Miller in Pittsburgh with Custom 'RIP' Shirt

Post Malone proved he can read a crowd ... busting out an awesome custom tee honoring his late pal, Mac Miller, which got concert-goers on their feet and 100% amped. The singer was performing Monday night at the PPG Paints Arena in Mac's hometown…

