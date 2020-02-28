Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Subject of Cover-Up by Sheriff's Dept.

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Subject of Cover-Up by Sheriff's Dept.

TMZ.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Deputies who responded to Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash site and took pictures of the remains were given a secret way out without repercussion ... TMZ has confirmed. Law enforcement sources tell us ... in the days after the crash, top brass at the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos 02:43

 The LA County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department said they are investigating the allegations that deputies and first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched [Video]Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation. This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says [Video]Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant crash: Probe launched into whether deputies shared graphic photos of remains

The L.A. sheriff's department is investigating whether deputies may have shared graphic photos of human remains from the crash that killed Kobe Bryant  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNE! OnlineTMZ.comHNGNThe Age

Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old...
Seattle Times Also reported by •E! OnlineESPNContactMusicTMZ.com

Tweets about this

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @NBCNews: Vanessa Bryant says in statement that she is "absolutely devastated by allegations" that photos were taken of the site of the… 36 seconds ago

MelindaKingc5

Melinda King RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Sheriff's Deputies Took Photos of Crash Victims https://t.co/Ee1Wkfqos9 44 seconds ago

Love2015__

Kristina Bailey ; 🦋💜❤️ RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Sheriff's Deputies Took Photos of Crash Victims https://t.co/RyT1W7LIdK 2 minutes ago

renz360

AMG Renz RT @Complex: L.A. Deputies reportedly took and shared gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant crash site — showed pics to "impress" people. L.A. sh… 3 minutes ago

renz360

AMG Renz RT @CNN: Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by allegations that first responders shared photos from the helicopter crash that k… 3 minutes ago

Lakotasky

T.F. Kobe's widow: Vanessa Bryant's legal team have released a statement on leaked photos of the crash - saying this is… https://t.co/ptRZ8BcyP4 8 minutes ago

brotips

Brotips Well this is certainly fucked up. https://t.co/72CC2J1TK4 11 minutes ago

LatimerBrett

Brett Latimer RT @WTOKTV: The lawyer for the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant says she is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.