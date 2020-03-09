Global  

Joel Osteen's Megachurch Services Not Canceling Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joel Osteen's megachurch services will power through the coronavirus crisis -- which has officially been classified a pandemic -- meaning close to 50,000 people will gather to worship with him this weekend. Sources close to Osteen and his Lakewood…
