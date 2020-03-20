Global News Report RT @PopCrave: The Bachelor's Colton Underwood says he tested positive for coronavirus: “I tested positive and I have been following all of… 2 minutes ago Scarlet Sassy-Britches Colton Underwood, former 'Bachelor,' says he's tested positive for coronavirus - CNN https://t.co/BnNz8jZauL 15 minutes ago Aurora Hernandez RT @EWagmeister: Sigh. #BachelorNation, turns out, we are not immune to #coronavirus. In fact, no one is. Not even millennials. Or Gen Z. A… 22 minutes ago Lisa⭐⭐⭐ RT @TMZ: 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/CvVHCVtaYF 23 minutes ago Charles RT @Oregonian: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood says he’s tested positive for coronavirus: ‘This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy yo… 33 minutes ago donna mellon RT @thehill: WATCH: Former "The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood says he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/UyLzUsuovJ https://t.c… 35 minutes ago apresl'ondee Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood says he’s tested positive for coronavirus: ‘This virus doesn’t care how old or h… https://t.co/hiczc9wvBD 38 minutes ago Dawngela Ska RT @HodaAndJenna: ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood has coronavirus, says it’s ‘kicking my a--’ https://t.co/7qAz8D8iFs 40 minutes ago