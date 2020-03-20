Global  

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus has officially infiltrated Bachelor Nation ... Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for COVID-19. Colton just announced his test results Friday on his social media ... the 28-year-old 'Bachelor' star and former NFL player says…
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus 01:28

 Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Two physicians at Washington University School of Medicine have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Reveals How Tough the Illness Is For Him

Colton Underwood, one of the former stars of The Bachelor, has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 28-year-old reality star and former football...
Just Jared

NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association has suspended all its remaining games after a player on the circuit tested positive for coronavirus. "A player on the Utah...
RTTNews

Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @PopCrave: The Bachelor's Colton Underwood says he tested positive for coronavirus: “I tested positive and I have been following all of… 2 minutes ago

PunchyScarlet

Scarlet Sassy-Britches Colton Underwood, former 'Bachelor,' says he's tested positive for coronavirus - CNN https://t.co/BnNz8jZauL 15 minutes ago

Aurora_Hernandz

Aurora Hernandez RT @EWagmeister: Sigh. #BachelorNation, turns out, we are not immune to #coronavirus. In fact, no one is. Not even millennials. Or Gen Z. A… 22 minutes ago

Lisa74308640

Lisa⭐⭐⭐ RT @TMZ: 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/CvVHCVtaYF 23 minutes ago

hoosercharles58

Charles RT @Oregonian: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood says he’s tested positive for coronavirus: ‘This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy yo… 33 minutes ago

donnamellon1

donna mellon RT @thehill: WATCH: Former "The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood says he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/UyLzUsuovJ https://t.c… 35 minutes ago

yone_maca

apresl'ondee Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood says he’s tested positive for coronavirus: ‘This virus doesn’t care how old or h… https://t.co/hiczc9wvBD 38 minutes ago

Garnet_and_gold

Dawngela Ska RT @HodaAndJenna: ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood has coronavirus, says it’s ‘kicking my a--’ https://t.co/7qAz8D8iFs 40 minutes ago

