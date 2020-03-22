Global  

Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes Into Quarantine

TMZ.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rand Paul says he's tested positive for the coronavirus ... making him the first U.S. Senator to contract the disease. The Kentucky legislator made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, writing ... "Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.…
 Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

