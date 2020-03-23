Global  

Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison

TMZ.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus ... TMZ has confirmed. Sources tell us that the incarcerated former movie mogul has, indeed, been confirmed as one of two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York to have the viral…
Tweets about this

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison via @TMZ https://t.co/Z7MbWcf7sf https://t.co/i9LAr9xnEa 7 seconds ago

jessesgirl4723

Xo till we Overdose RT @TMZ: Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/Ofw5JA9VbH 28 seconds ago

JConabicycle

Jesus H. Christ TMZ has this now: https://t.co/Eq76Jz1g2o 29 seconds ago

notthatsparrow

in ur background, hammin' it up RT @SonofBaldwin: This article contains discussions of r/pe and r/pe culture. Discretion is advised. * * * * * * * * * * * * * "Convicted r… 2 minutes ago

SydneyMarsh

Sydney Marsh RT @EWagmeister: Variety has published a report, citing the local newspaper that broke the news. None of #HarveyWeinstein's reps have confi… 4 minutes ago

SonofBaldwin

Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) This article contains discussions of r/pe and r/pe culture. Discretion is advised. * * * * * * * * * * * * * "Convi… https://t.co/DIICcIv4lh 4 minutes ago

GregAtkins91

Greg Atkins @BreitbartNews Confirmed: he has coronavirus from kissing Harvey Weinstein 5 minutes ago

