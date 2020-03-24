Global  

Kim Kardashian West Responds to Taylor Swift Over Old Kanye Video

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian West says Taylor Swift has left her no choice but to set the record straight about the phone call between Kanye and Taylor that led to years of conflict. Over the weekend, unseen footage from the 2016 call leaked online. In the call,…
News video: Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak 00:50

 Taylor Swift has 'liked' a series of supportive posts on Tumblr following the leak of the full video from her infamous 2016 phone call with rapper Kanye West.

