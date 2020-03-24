Global  

Harvey Weinstein Asks Court for Extension Due to Coronavirus Crisis

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein says the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is seriously complicating one of his many legal matters, so he's begging a judge for more time. According to a new legal doc -- obtained by TMZ -- Weinstein wants a 2-month extension for…
