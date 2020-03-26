Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery

Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci is moving further into the good graces of Americans looking for guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic ... his mug is now on a super-popular donut. Here's the deal ... a bakery in upstate New York is selling new donuts with Dr.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bakery Honors Coronavirus Hero Dr. Fauci With His Face On Donuts

Bakery Honors Coronavirus Hero Dr. Fauci With His Face On Donuts 00:46

 A Rochester, New York bakery is honoring coronavirus hero Dr. Anthony Fauci by putting his face on donuts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dfwhal

Hal Glaser RT @kenvogel: 🍩🍩🍩🍩 A Rochester donut shop is making donuts with the face of the ANTHONY FAUCI, & they’re selling fast. “He is one of Ameri… 6 minutes ago

yellowball13

eleanor nober RT @The_News_DIVA: Dr. Anthony Fauci NY Bakery Puts Face on Donuts ... Selling Like Hotcakes!!! https://t.co/tEMiYsSxcd 8 minutes ago

Getrealorelse

Get Real RT @TMZ: Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/LV4IL30lTA 10 minutes ago

PaulWalkerRIP3

PaulWalker.RIP Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/xs8aKEr0RR 13 minutes ago

FullLifeComm

Full Life Comm. Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/dz23p1KNem 15 minutes ago

jackiebrown2

jackiebrown Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/eZYVs51wxd via @TMZ 15 minutes ago

MR_PUNJABI

🅿️UNJABI M🅰️GA 👊🏽 🇺🇸 Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/W1VRtr6hek 23 minutes ago

LydiaKnoxWX

Lydia Knox RT @CNYCentral: A doughnut shop in Rochester is paying tribute to Dr. Fauci with their Dr. Fauci doughnut. According to the owner, they're… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.