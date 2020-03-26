Dr. Anthony Fauci is moving further into the good graces of Americans looking for guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic ... his mug is now on a super-popular donut. Here's the deal ... a bakery in upstate New York is selling new donuts with Dr.…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hal Glaser RT @kenvogel: 🍩🍩🍩🍩 A Rochester donut shop is making donuts with the face of the ANTHONY FAUCI, & they’re selling fast. “He is one of Ameri… 6 minutes ago eleanor nober RT @The_News_DIVA: Dr. Anthony Fauci NY Bakery Puts Face on Donuts ... Selling Like Hotcakes!!! https://t.co/tEMiYsSxcd 8 minutes ago Get Real RT @TMZ: Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/LV4IL30lTA 10 minutes ago PaulWalker.RIP Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/xs8aKEr0RR 13 minutes ago Full Life Comm. Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/dz23p1KNem 15 minutes ago jackiebrown Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/eZYVs51wxd via @TMZ 15 minutes ago 🅿️UNJABI M🅰️GA 👊🏽 🇺🇸 Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery https://t.co/W1VRtr6hek 23 minutes ago Lydia Knox RT @CNYCentral: A doughnut shop in Rochester is paying tribute to Dr. Fauci with their Dr. Fauci doughnut. According to the owner, they're… 30 minutes ago