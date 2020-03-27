Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Clap for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Cris

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Clap for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Cris

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton delight many with a surprise video, thanking all the 'carers' who work 'tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative

James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative 00:48

 Daniel Craig and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s three kids led a #ClapForCarers initiative.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

b3n1b0y

ben walmsley RT @hallamfmnews: A video posted by Kensington Palace shows even Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got involved in #clapfo… 21 seconds ago

anniemairi

mairead macbeath WATCH: Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis join nation as they clap for NHS workers  https://t.co/NKVS8l3Sjv 40 seconds ago

rkathryn_goode

Ruby-Kathryn RT @larissabona: I. AM. DEAD 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Lou Lou got tired of clapping and was looking at George and then at Charlotte hoping they'd stop… 1 minute ago

MissWaldior

𝑀𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝐴𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 📷 thecambridgees: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tir… https://t.co/7CyQOU7YF3 2 minutes ago

LiliJohnsonn

Lili Johnson RT @isaguor: EXCLUSIVE: inside Prince Louis's thoughts during the video recording with Prince George and Princess Charlotte😂😂 https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

sylo00

Sylo RT @RoyalCentral: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clap for the NHS https://t.co/uSBLnSN6dz https://t.co/gYgQPqNv9h 3 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Prince William and Kate Middleton shared this adorable video of their 3 kids. https://t.co/IGzJH72u1C 4 minutes ago

Firefly_Power

FireflyPower Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis clap for NHS heroes in cute video ‘Thank you!' https://t.co/dJMjvVwEgI #clapforourcarers 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.