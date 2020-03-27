Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Clap for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Cris

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton delight many with a surprise video, thanking all the 'carers' who work 'tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.'

You Might Like

Tweets about this ben walmsley RT @hallamfmnews: A video posted by Kensington Palace shows even Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got involved in #clapfo… 21 seconds ago mairead macbeath WATCH: Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis join nation as they clap for NHS workers https://t.co/NKVS8l3Sjv 40 seconds ago Ruby-Kathryn RT @larissabona: I. AM. DEAD 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Lou Lou got tired of clapping and was looking at George and then at Charlotte hoping they'd stop… 1 minute ago 𝑀𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝐴𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 📷 thecambridgees: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tir… https://t.co/7CyQOU7YF3 2 minutes ago Lili Johnson RT @isaguor: EXCLUSIVE: inside Prince Louis's thoughts during the video recording with Prince George and Princess Charlotte😂😂 https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago Sylo RT @RoyalCentral: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clap for the NHS https://t.co/uSBLnSN6dz https://t.co/gYgQPqNv9h 3 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Prince William and Kate Middleton shared this adorable video of their 3 kids. https://t.co/IGzJH72u1C 4 minutes ago FireflyPower Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis clap for NHS heroes in cute video ‘Thank you!' https://t.co/dJMjvVwEgI #clapforourcarers 5 minutes ago