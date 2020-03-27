Global  

John Kerry Joins Trump in Ripping Rep. Massie for Opposing Stimulus Bill

TMZ.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
John Kerry didn't hold anything back on the lone representative in the House opposing the coronavirus stimulus bill, calling him an a-hole and an idiot ... and President Trump's impressed. It seems Democrats and Republicans have come together not…
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Lashes Out At 'Third Rate Grandstander' Rep. Massie Over Coronavirus Bill

Trump Lashes Out At 'Third Rate Grandstander' Rep. Massie Over Coronavirus Bill 00:43

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus bill.

