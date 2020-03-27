John Kerry Joins Trump in Ripping Rep. Massie for Opposing Stimulus Bill

John Kerry didn't hold anything back on the lone representative in the House opposing the coronavirus stimulus bill, calling him an a-hole and an idiot ... and President Trump's impressed. It seems Democrats and Republicans have come together not…

