Chris Cuomo Says COVID-19 Feeling Like Flu So Far, Fears for His Family

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo says his initial coronavirus symptoms are very similar to the flu ... and now he's worried about passing the virus along to his family as they quarantine at home. The CNN anchor just gave Anderson Cooper the lowdown on his diagnosis ...…
News video: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:52

 CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus The "Cuomo Prime Time" host confirmed the news on Twitter. Chris Cuomo, via Twitter He will continue hosting his 9 P.M. program from home. Cuomo's brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, confirmed his brother tested positive and called the virus...

