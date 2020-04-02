Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Help Nation's Food Banks

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Jeff Bezos and his company have been doing a lot to combat the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but now the Amazon honcho's using his immense wealth to battle one problem specifically -- hunger. Bezos announced he's sending a $100… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Business - Published Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Company Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32 Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, was deemed an essential business during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, they are not being forced to shut down because of “its future value to national security.” The company has an agreement to build a lunar lander that would...