Queen Elizabeth Tells Brits to Hang Tough in Coronavirus Address

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II just delivered an official palace address to the UK about the coronavirus pandemic -- her basic message ... hang in there, y'all!!! We're being flip, but that's the gist of Her Majesty's broadcast speech. QE2 tells the British to…
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth 01:05

 Queen Elizabeth promised "better days would return" in a rare televised address to the British public and the wider Commonwealth amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

