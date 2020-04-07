Global  

John Krasinski Surprises 'Hamilton' Fan With Original Cast's Zoom Reunion

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
During the second episode of his 'Some Good News' web series, the director of 'A Quiet Place' presents nine-year-old Aubrey with a performance of 'Alexander Hamilton' from the acclaimed production.
News video: The Hamilton gives a video chat performance for a young fan on John Krasinski’s show

 John Krasinski and Emily Blunt brought out Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform a “Hamilton” song for a young fan

