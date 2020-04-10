Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > RIP the great American artist Mort Drucker

RIP the great American artist Mort Drucker

Anorak Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
RIP the great American artist Mort DruckerLike many of you, I grew up reading MAD magazine and enjoying the famed getting lampooned. Mort Drucker drew much of the magazine’s best artwork. He died this week aged 91. Why did he draw? Because he had to. As he put it: “My mother told me that when the doctor was delivering me I did a caricature of him on my way out.”



RIP, Mort Drucker, whose caricatures revealed as much as they ridiculed. In your memory, we will continue to satirize even in dark times, and laugh like Idiots while doing it. pic.twitter.com/AUWEaIMWUe

— MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) April 9, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) RIP the great American artist Mort Drucker: https://t.co/rDDvc5KiQM 34 minutes ago

RudeHouseStudio

Pat Coleman RT @DarrellEpp: The great American artist MORT DRUCKER has moved upstairs at the age of 91. https://t.co/QZOSg4hqes 2 hours ago

weaponxtra

X-32, Diana RT @untitleduser: Losing Mort Drucker is an epic loss to American comedy. We should hail the great Mad artists in the highest esteem for th… 13 hours ago

untitleduser

Austin Shinn Losing Mort Drucker is an epic loss to American comedy. We should hail the great Mad artists in the highest esteem… https://t.co/h2dU6XO01s 14 hours ago

DarrellEpp

Darrell Epp The great American artist MORT DRUCKER has moved upstairs at the age of 91. https://t.co/QZOSg4hqes 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.