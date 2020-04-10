Dr. Anthony Fauci Jokes He'd Like Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL'

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The last thing on Dr. Anthony Fauci's mind during a pandemic is who should play him on 'SNL', but ya gotta love how quickly he pivoted and opted for Brad Pitt. Dr. Fauci was on CNN Friday morning when anchor Alisyn Camerota wrapped up the interview… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago Fauci Says Society May Never Return to Normal Even With Coronavirus Vaccine 01:05 Fauci Says Society May Never Return to Normal Even With Coronavirus Vaccine The U.S. health official made his comments at a recent White House press briefing. He also added that even a vaccine won't bring things back to where they were before the outbreak. Fauci explained that this is due to...