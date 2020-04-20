Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell the British tabloids that they will no longer be engaging with them

Global  

Lainey Gossip Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were papped twice this weekend in LA – they went hiking with the dogs and they were seen volunteering for Project Angel Food, delivering meals to the chronically ill. Suddenly, after a couple of weeks of lockdown and no one really being able to track them, they’re no l...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles 01:12

 On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California. to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

