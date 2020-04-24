Global  

Joe Burrow's Draft Shirt Was Custom Made By Nike to Honor Ohio

TMZ.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Like the shirt Joe Burrow was wearing when got the call from the Cincinnati Bengals to be the #1 pick in the NFL Draft!? Great! Too bad you won't be able to buy one of your own! Turns out, Burrow has an endorsement deal with Nike -- and the people…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft 01:09

 This year's Heisman Trophy winner 23-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow was the first pick of the NFL draft on Thursday, held virtually for the first time ever. Gloria Tso reports.

