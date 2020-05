Recent related videos from verified sources Dua Lipa: Social media makes people feel inadequate



Dua Lipa has opened up about the pressure social media places on people to "overachieve" during the coronavirus pandemic and how she was "really upset" when people turned on her after she had success. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago How Americans are using technology to stay connected with aging parents



Nearly nine-tenths of Americans with parents over the age of 60 are worried about their parents' safety and well-being, a new study reveals. The poll of 2,000 Americans revealed people with older.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus In Florida: Satellite Beach, Cocoa Beach Remove Restrictions & Reopen To Sunbathers In Groups Of 5 Or Less Beach rules are being relaxed at Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach which is now reopen for sunbathing, sitting in chairs and all other activities, but gatherings...

cbs4.com 1 week ago



AP PHOTOS: Surfers catch waves again in New Zealand, Bondi At Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, hundreds of swimmers and surfers braved cool autumn weather to return to the water. Police had closed the beach five weeks ago...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this