ABC Action News Gianna Bryant would have turned 14 today. Her mother Vanessa posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter. https://t.co/ebYbYQATBA 13 seconds ago Dizzed.com Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gianna on 14th Birthday, ‘Mommy Loves You’ https://t.co/0W4L4SIin2 43 seconds ago ET Canada .@vanessabryant is remembering her late daughter, #GiannaBryant, on her birthday https://t.co/Rj2MChg91z 5 minutes ago Jairo Rodriguez Vanessa Bryant remembers daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday https://t.co/uInqy9i58v https://t.co/447BnIttND 6 minutes ago Starbuzz Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gianna on 14th Birthday, 'Mommy Loves You' - https://t.co/RgmUk4uEuv #starbuzz 7 minutes ago AFRO🇵🇷RICAN RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gianna on 14th Birthday, 'Mommy Loves You' https://t.co/JE9mogOfxb 7 minutes ago Miyuki Tsetsaigü RT @etnow: "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever." 🙏 https://t.co/ygBKiWIZH1 7 minutes ago arlene valledo Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gianna on 14th Birthday, ‘Mommy Loves You’ https://t.co/gKpmxG2hBv 11 minutes ago