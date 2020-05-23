Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters

TMZ.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Kandi Burruss hears and sees the shade being thrown her way after winning "The Masked Singer" ... but it's only making her victory taste even sweeter!!! The champ was basking in her glory, although still in quarantine, when she told TMZ ... she's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kandi Burruss Wins 'The Masked Singer'

Kandi Burruss Wins 'The Masked Singer' 01:33

 ET Canada has all the details on the season three finale of "The Masked Singer", where "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss made history as the first woman to win the singing competition series.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fantasysite

Fantasy Art: The Gifts Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/iysyHg8kNx https://t.co/iTKQNRgukl 2 minutes ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ: Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/ptAdKOfTIw 12 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/1JKUQq116j https://t.co/Eqk4hHBI62 17 minutes ago

411SportsDFW

411 Sports DFW #TMZ [#411Sports] Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/TRrJktYPy8 24 minutes ago

CBDX61

CBDX6 Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/dh6KhwTo0p 26 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Kandi Burruss Says Winning 'Masked Singer' is Best Answer for Haters https://t.co/ptAdKOfTIw 34 minutes ago

NPetrovic5

NPetrovic RT @enews: #TheMaskedSinger winner (who we won't spoil just yet) said that winning revitalized them as a musician. Spoilers ahead! https://… 20 hours ago

lisachudy1

LisaAnneChudy Kandi Burruss Says Winning The Masked Singer Revitalized Her as a Musician https://t.co/IFJs3KeH6M 1 day ago