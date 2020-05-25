Cafe in Germany keeps social distancing with swimming pool noodles Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

To the “Café Rothe Schwerin” in Germany, where punters can maintain social distancing by wearing a swimming noodle on their heads. The cafe is open for al fresco dining, and tables are service 1.5m apart, as the rules dictate. But to ensure no accidental touching occurs, you can keep other punters at noodle-distance. Why a pool noodle and not, say, a barge pole, javelin or sombrero-styled MAGA hat? Things to ponder. Call me McDonald’s, I have ideas. To the “Café Rothe Schwerin” in Germany, where punters can maintain social distancing by wearing a swimming noodle on their heads. The cafe is open for al fresco dining, and tables are service 1.5m apart, as the rules dictate. But to ensure no accidental touching occurs, you can keep other punters at noodle-distance. Why a pool noodle and not, say, a barge pole, javelin or sombrero-styled MAGA hat? Things to ponder. Call me McDonald’s, I have ideas. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cafe owner uses shower curtains for social distancing



A cafe owner in Worcester has used 30 shower curtains to hang between tables as one of several precautionary measures ahead of reopening when Coronavirus rules are relaxed. Francini Osorio, who runs.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago People are loving this German café's social distancing 'policy'



A restaurant in Germany is going viral after sharing a photo of its creative social distancing measure.Cafe & Konditorei Rothe recently reopened its doors following Germany’s continued relaxing of.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this