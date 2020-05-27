Global  

John Boyega Goes Off on Racist White 'Fans' About George Floyd Killing

TMZ.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
John Boyega sees what's happening to black people here in the U.S. -- specifically, the killing of George Floyd -- and he has a message to racist white Americans who might also be his fans. The 'Star Wars' actor went on an epic tirade Wednesday,…
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: South Florida community leaders react to the killing of George Floyd

South Florida community leaders react to the killing of George Floyd 01:48

 South Florida community leaders say the video showing the brutal killing of George Floyd is wake-up call that policy and perception need to change.

Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest [Video]

Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest

Cardi B, Ciara, and Diddy called for a change to the U.S. justice system on Tuesday after Minneapolis man George Floyd died after being arrested by white police officers and the disturbing footage..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man [Video]

Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody have been fired after a bystander's video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

