Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Traumatized from Backlash

TMZ.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The girl who captured the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on video is not in a good space right now ... and it's all because of hate she's receiving online. 17-year-old Darnella Frazier tells TMZ ... she is utterly…
News video: George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US 02:04

 The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no. of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against...

New Cellphone Video Shows Arrest Of George Floyd [Video]

New Cellphone Video Shows Arrest Of George Floyd

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the latest developments in the story.

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest [Video]

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest

Dozens of people looted the Target store Wednesday evening near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the George Floyd protests [WARNING: Contains strong language] (). WCCO 4 News..

