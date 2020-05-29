Global  

The 1975's Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter Account After Backlash for George Floyd Tweet

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy has deactivated his account on Twitter after he received backlash for his tweet about the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who was killed by Minneapolis cops while being arrested earlier this week. In a video that was taken by an eyewitness, he could be [...]
