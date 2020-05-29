The 1975's Matty Healy Deactivates Twitter Account After Backlash for George Floyd Tweet
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy has deactivated his account on Twitter after he received backlash for his tweet about the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who was killed by Minneapolis cops while being arrested earlier this week. In a video that was taken by an eyewitness, he could be [...]
The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no. of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against...