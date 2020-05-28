Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing

TMZ.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Sources connected to George Floyd's family tell TMZ ... the FBI contacted the family ahead of the news conference and said "justice will be done." It sounds like they may announce charges. The FBI and local prosecutors in Minneapolis are about to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd 02:26

 Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.

Related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores [Video]

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd

Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusieLe68963691

Susie Lee RT @ABC: WATCH: Minneapolis officials hold news conference after protests erupt overnight on George Floyd's death. The city's mayor has cal… 1 minute ago

kcjohnson111

kc johnson RT @TMZ: Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing https://t.co/s1AhPwuxNn 9 minutes ago

lieced

Liece♍♍ This is sad that they're not sure they have enough evidence smfh🤬🤬🤬RT @TMZ: Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conf… https://t.co/Y6d3IQLnBH 23 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing https://t.co/s1AhPwuxNn 27 minutes ago