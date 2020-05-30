Elon Musk Grabbed Five Guys Burger After SpaceX Launch Postponement
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Elon Musk will tell ya, making history makes ya hungry ... which is why when bad weather scrapped his SpaceX launch earlier this week, he worked up a big burger-sized appetite. The SpaceX honcho hit up Five Guys with his 2 bodyguards for some tasty…
SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...