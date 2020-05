Amish-Esque Group Joins Minneapolis Protests with Peaceful Song Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Looks like the outrage over George Floyd's death has trickled over to a part of society that doesn't usually hear about stuff right away -- yes, it's the Amish ... that, or their peaceful brethren. A group of about 10 people dressed in Amish-esque… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this walzy RT @TMZ: Amish-Esque Group Joins Minneapolis Protests with Peaceful Song https://t.co/IiM9TvX59F 3 minutes ago Russell Zwolinski The speculation on whether this group of protestors is Amish, Quaker, etc is silly. What matters, what they are...… https://t.co/x0Td3iKcTp 13 minutes ago