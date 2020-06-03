John Boyega Gets Emotional During Speech in Front of London Protesters

Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.
Keke Palmer pleads with National Guard soldiers to "march beside us" in Los Angeles, John Boyega delivers an impassioned speech at a protest in London and all four officers involved in George Floyd's..
John Boyega has delivered an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday, one of many major anti-racism demonstrations that have taken place around the world following the..