John Boyega Gets Emotional During Speech in Front of London Protesters

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The 'Star Wars' actor gives a powerful speech as he addresses the activists gathering at Hyde Park to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park

John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park 01:02

 Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.

John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London

Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died on May 25, [INS: after a Minneapolis police...
Mashable

John Boyega tells George Floyd protesters: I’m speaking to you from my heart

Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd.
Belfast Telegraph


