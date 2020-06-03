John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death.
Floyd died on May 25, [INS: after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes :INS], and in the week since, protests against racism and police brutality have spread around the world.
Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.
Thousands of protesters have flooded central London for a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Activists chanted "black lives matter" and "we will not be silent" as they marched from..