Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London

Mashable Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd died on May 25, [INS: after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes :INS], and in the week since, protests against racism and police brutality have spread around the world.

Thousands of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park

John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park 01:02

 Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands join protest in London after George Floyd's death [Video]

Thousands join protest in London after George Floyd's death

Thousands of protesters have flooded central London for a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Activists chanted "black lives matter" and "we will not be silent" as they marched from..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
John Boyega Among Thousands At London George Floyd Protest [Video]

John Boyega Among Thousands At London George Floyd Protest

Star Wars actor John Boyega was one of thousands of socially-distanced Black Lives Matter protesters in London's Hyde Park. The film star also gave an impassioned speech to protesters namechecking..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega tells George Floyd protesters: I’m speaking to you from my heart

Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd.
Belfast Telegraph

John Boyega tears up during Black Lives Matter protest speech: 'We don't know what George Floyd could have achieved'

'I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f*** that'
Independent


Tweets about this

sheriffadale

Sheriff RT @Variety: John Boyega makes emotional plea at London's #BlackLivesMatter protest https://t.co/ARbxyLCkge 6 minutes ago

Brown_Marketing

Brown Marketing, LLC https://t.co/ldoO7fpf7e John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London https://t.co/YvYb7HnOKR 10 minutes ago

JanLang1

Jan Lang John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London https://t.co/yc2dZ7ELN9 12 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London https://t.co/JlgKmsiBsn 14 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #JohnBoyega Makes Emotional Plea at London’s #BlackLivesMatter Protest https://t.co/YrvECfMOHA https://t.co/q4QfuhtIxD 20 minutes ago

ianmichaelboyd

Ian #BLM Boyd RT @Variety_Film: John Boyega Makes Emotional Plea at London’s Black Lives Matter Protest https://t.co/YrKCAsJJja https://t.co/MR2TSwk7AM 21 minutes ago