Conor McGregor 'Retires' from MMA Again, 3rd Time in 4 Years

TMZ.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
If Conor McGregor were a rapper this would be his biggest hit song, "I'm retired" -- a track he's already dropped twice, but is now releasing for a 3rd time. Conor tweeted his alleged retirement late Saturday, saying ... “Hey guys I’ve decided…
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Conor McGregor announces his retirement from UFC

Conor McGregor announces his retirement from UFC 00:43

 UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is retiring from the sport. The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event. He wrote: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What...

