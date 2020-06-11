Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Get Cozy at Birthday Party Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are attached at the hip again, but only for a moment. At least for now. We've known the exes have been spending time together while co-parenting True over the past several weeks -- but at a friend's birthday… 👓 View full article

