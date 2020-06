Related news from verified sources Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Country band Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A because of slavery reference Band members, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, said in a statement they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the...

FOXNews.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this