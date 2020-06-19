|
'Lord of the Rings' Actor Ian Holm Passes Away
The actor who plays the older version of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' novels has passed away.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 00:53
Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.
