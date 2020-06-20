'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Pays Tribute to the Late Ian Holm, Who Play Bilbo Baggins Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Peter Jackson, the director of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, is paying tribute to the late Ian Holm, who passed away this week. Holm played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the movies. He died on Friday (June 19) following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. “I’m feeling very sad at the passing of [...] 👓 View full article

