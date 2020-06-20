Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Pays Tribute to the Late Ian Holm, Who Play Bilbo Baggins

Just Jared Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Peter Jackson, the director of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, is paying tribute to the late Ian Holm, who passed away this week. Holm played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the movies. He died on Friday (June 19) following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. “I’m feeling very sad at the passing of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 01:03

 Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 The British actor's agent confirmed his death was related to Parkinson's disease. Statement, via Deadline Holms' acting career spanned nearly six decades, beginning on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His is instantly recognizable...

Related videos from verified sources

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88 [Video]

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Chariots of Fire' - has passed away at the age of 88.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:53Published
Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 [Video]

Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Sir Ian Holm, Ubiquitous British Actor, Dies at Age 88

Sir Ian Holm, Ubiquitous British Actor, Dies at Age 88 Sir Ian Holm, the British actor of stage and screen, passed away at the age of 88, according to reports published Friday. He was a Tony-winner for his work in...
WorldNews

Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood Mourn Death of 'Lord of the Rings' Co-Star Ian Holm

 The 88-year-old actor, who portrayed Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, passed away on Friday, June 19 after losing his battle with Parkinson's...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

_amirulikhwan

_ RT @ComicBookNOW: 'LORD OF THE RINGS' Director PETER JACKSON Pens Heartfelt Tribute to "OLD BILBO," IAN HOLM https://t.co/7CcfZOcEHy https:… 2 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse 'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson pays tribute to Ian Holm https://t.co/j9LehJihYo 11 minutes ago

massameda

Oz👨🏻 RT @ComicBook: Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson wrote a touching tribute to Bilbo Baggins actor Ian Holm. https://t.co/p1dYyw1lyX… 15 minutes ago

OLIAANJY

OLIA ANJY (OlympiaS) RT @JustJared: "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson is paying tribute to the late Ian Holm with a lengthy tribute - read it here http… 29 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson is paying tribute to the late Ian Holm with a lengthy tribute - read it… https://t.co/f6C6OayUTL 50 minutes ago