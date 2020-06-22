'Batman Forever' Director Joel Schumacher Dies of Cancer
Monday, 22 June 2020 () The filmmaker behind the classic Caped Crusader movie starring Val Kilmer and the crime drama 'A Time to Kill' starring Sandra Bullock has passed away following battle with cancer.
Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...
Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St.... CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.com •BBC News •Seattle Times •The Age •NPR