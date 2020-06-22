Global  

'Batman Forever' Director Joel Schumacher Dies of Cancer

AceShowbiz Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The filmmaker behind the classic Caped Crusader movie starring Val Kilmer and the crime drama 'A Time to Kill' starring Sandra Bullock has passed away following battle with cancer.
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

