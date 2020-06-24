Global  

Winona Ryder reminds us of Mel Gibson's homophobia, misogyny, and anti-Semitism

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Not that anyone SHOULD need reminding, but just in case someone DID forget, Mel Gibson is a raging asshole and all-around bad person. To remind us, Winona Ryder emerged from her self-quarantine to tell The Sunday Times about that time in the 1990s when Gibson said homophobic and anti-Semitic things ...
News video: Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism 01:09

 According to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an "oven dodger".

