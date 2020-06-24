|
Winona Ryder reminds us of Mel Gibson's homophobia, misogyny, and anti-Semitism
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Not that anyone SHOULD need reminding, but just in case someone DID forget, Mel Gibson is a raging asshole and all-around bad person. To remind us, Winona Ryder emerged from her self-quarantine to tell The Sunday Times about that time in the 1990s when Gibson said homophobic and anti-Semitic things ...
