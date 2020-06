Related news from verified sources Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Intimate Wedding! Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are married! The 66-year-old actor and his 27-year-old bride were supposed to be married this past April in Hawaii, but the...

Just Jared 14 hours ago



Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie eloped amid coronavirus: 'She was the most stunning bride' Congratulations are in order for Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie – the couple is married! They wed on June 2 at a seaside resort due to the coronavirus.

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this